Wendy's bringing back discontinued spicy chicken nuggets because of Chance the Rapper's popular social media campaign

Chance the Rapper often spreads positivity on social media, but on Saturday, his tweet about positive affirmations took an unexpected turn. "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today," the Chicago rapper tweeted.

Much to his – and millions of other peoples' – delight, Wendy's responded to his plea for spicy chicken nuggets. "Y'all keep asking, so here's your chance," the fast food chain replied to the rapper's tweet. "The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let's freakin' do this!"

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Chance quickly got to work. He posted about it on Instagram, and retweeted fans. Apparently, Chance isn't the only person who gravely misses the spicy chicken nuggets. Within two days, the Wendy's tweet reached the 2 million mark.

On Monday, Wendy's announced it would keep up its end of the bargain. "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y'all are crazy!" the account tweeted. "That took like a day and a half! WHAT?! We don't know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!"

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

Chance used the publicity to plug is own music, dropping the link to a new song in his reply to Wendy's, almost as a "thank you" for bringing back the beloved nuggets.

Wendy's is just one of many fast food chains that favor more casual, humorous tweets over stiff, corporate announcements. Chance the Rapper isn't just a spicy chicken nugget advocate. In 2017, the Chicago native donated $1 million to schools in the city, and in 2018 he chose to give $1 million to mental health services there.