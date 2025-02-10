4 killed, including at least 2 teens, after driver hits bus in Washington state

Four people died and seven others were injured when a car struck a charter bus Sunday in Washington state, officials said. At least two of the individuals killed were teenagers.

The collision happened early Sunday afternoon on a two-way road near Wenatchee, a city some 150 miles east of Seattle. A driver in a 2007 Toyota Camry attempted to pass another car driving ahead of it and hit a bus heading in the opposite direction in the adjacent lane, according to Washington State Patrol. The bus rolled off into a ditch with 27 passengers on board, in addition to the bus driver.

Both the car and the bus were totaled, state patrol said. The Camry also struck the car it was trying to pass, which had one adult driver and two young children inside. No one in that car was hurt.

A report from state patrol notes the driver of the Camry and a passenger, the only two people inside that vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as a 17-year-old girl and the passenger, a 17-year-old boy. The 66-year-old bus driver was also confirmed dead at the scene, according to the report.

One passenger on the bus died after being taken to a nearby hospital, said state patrol. Authorities did not immediately identify the passenger.

Another seven bus passengers suffered injuries in the collision. Their ages range from 24 to 71, and all are from Washington state, mostly Spokane. Officials said none were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.