Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan retires after less than 3 years running bank

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan is stepping down as CEO of the country's fourth-largest bank and will retire at the end of June, the bank said Tuesday. He is 58, according to FactSet.

Allen Parker, Wells Fargo's general counsel, is taking over as interim CEO and president. The bank is searching externally for a new permanent CEO, it said in a statement.

Wells Fargo has been roiled by a series of scandals since revelations in 2016 that its employees created thousands of fake accounts without customers' knowledge. That scandal pushed out then-CEO John Stumpf and elevated Sloan, a near-30-year veteran of the bank at the time, to the top leadership job in October 2016.

But further issues also came to light on Sloan's watch. The bank revealed that it had charged tens of thousands of customers for auto insurance that they did not want or need and wrongly foreclosed on more than 500 homeowners. The scandals have cost Wells Fargo around $4 billion in consumer settlements and fines.

Government disapproval



As a result of its misconduct, the Federal Reserve forbade Wells Fargo to grow its assets above its 2017 levels until it showed it had resolved its problems. Earlier this month, Sloan defended his record during a grilling by members of the House Financial Services Committee, where Chairwoman Maxine Waters called for his ouster over the bank's "continuing failures."

In January, Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out Sloan over what she called the high fees the bank charges college students for financial services. Warren welcomed Sloan's exit announcement Thursday, tweeting that he "should have been fired a long time ago."

About damn time. Tim Sloan should have been fired a long time ago. He enabled Wells Fargo's massive fake accounts scam, got rich off it, & then helped cover it up. Now—let's make sure all the people hurt by Wells Fargo's scams get the relief they're owed. https://t.co/l7dYmBWRBo — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 28, 2019

Wells Fargo seems to have concluded that the company needs outside leadership to improve. "Although we have many talented executives within the Company, the Board has concluded that seeking someone from the outside is the most effective way to complete the transformation at Wells Fargo," it said in a statement.

The bank's stock rose 2.6 percent in after-hours trading. It has lagged the broader market this year.