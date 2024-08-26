With mortgage interest rate cuts on the horizon, buyers should consider making certain preparations now. Getty Images

Mortgage interest rates are on the decline – and they could fall further in the weeks and months ahead. With the latest inflation report showing the rate dropping again in July (the fourth consecutive month in which it did so) and with it down dramatically from a 40-year high in June 2022, the Federal Reserve is preparing to cut its federal funds rate, which is currently frozen at a range between 5.25% and 5.50%. On August 23, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explicitly said that the "time has come" to act. But the time has also come for prospective homebuyers to act, too.

The homebuying process can be a lengthy and complex one, and it's likely to be complicated by a cooling mortgage interest rate climate. Understanding this, then, buyers should start making some strategic moves now so that they're better prepared to act when they do ultimately find a home they want to purchase. Below, we'll detail five ways these buyers can start effectively preparing for mortgage interest rate cuts right now.

5 ways to prepare for mortgage interest rate cuts now

Mortgage interest rates are down, on average, more than a full percentage point from where they were at the end of 2023. But they're expected to fall further soon, especially if the Fed issues a series of interest rate cuts starting with their next meeting on September 17. Ahead of this action, then, here are five effective ways borrowers can begin preparing for cuts now.

Shop for lenders

While most mortgage lenders will offer approximately the same rate as one another, they won't be identical. And even a slight difference in rates between lenders can add up to significant savings over the life of the loan. So start shopping for lenders now to determine which one is currently offering the best deal – and which ones just seem like they are. Once you find a lender you feel comfortable with, you can start the process so that you're one step closer to locking in a mortgage rate once they're cut.

Boost your credit

It's vital to remember that the best interest rates and terms will be reserved for borrowers with the highest credit scores. Even the average interest rates you see listed on lender websites and online marketplaces are for those buyers with superior credit. If you're not one of those types of borrowers, start taking steps to boost your credit right now. There are multiple ways to do so, but it will take time for these actions to reflect on your score so it behooves you to act promptly.

Look to alternatives

Don't get stuck with a traditional 30-year mortgage simply because it's familiar. In a changing rate climate, you should explore all alternatives. This includes a 15-year mortgage (which comes with higher payments but lower interest rates and a condensed repayment period). But it also extends to adjustable-rate mortgages, the purchase of mortgage points and a combination of these options, depending on what your lender is willing to offer. You may be surprised at how far you can ultimately lower your rate.

Calculate your budget

You may think you can afford to borrow a certain amount of money, but you need to definitively know that you can. So precisely calculate your budget now and utilize both today's average mortgage interest rates, and those that could be available in the fall, to more accurately gauge costs. And don't forget to account for taxes, homeowners insurance and, potentially, private mortgage insurance (PMI), if you don't want to use the traditional 20% down payment.

Get pre-qualified

When you're prepared to make an offer on a home the seller's real estate agent will inevitably ask if you've been pre-qualified. And, if you haven't yet, you could lose the home to a buyer who already has been. Don't take that risk. You can get pre-qualified for a large loan amount from any number of lenders. You don't even need to use the one that provides the pre-qualification for your ultimate purchase. But you'll want to show sellers that you're serious about buying, especially in a market in which many buyers are expected to compete against one another. A pre-qualification, while not perfect, can help you stand out a bit from the competition.

The bottom line

Mortgage interest rates are dropping and buyers looking to capitalize should do all they can to ensure their chances of success. While each buyer's financial situation is different, many would benefit from shopping for lenders, boosting their credit and exploring alternatives to the traditional 30-year mortgage loan now. And, if they calculate their budget today and move toward getting pre-qualified as soon as possible, the edge they can obtain now could be the difference between buying and losing their dream home in today's evolving mortgage market.