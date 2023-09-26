We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Are you in need of some extra cash but don't have the time to pick up a part-time job?

Making money online has become easier and more accessible than ever before. Whether you're looking to supplement your income, pay off debt or just earn some extra spending money, there are plenty of opportunities to choose from.

However, with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Below, we list some of the top legitimate ways to make money online, whatever your skills and availability are.

6 ways to make quick cash online

The following options can put some spare cash in your wallet.

Take online surveys

Many companies conduct market research through online surveys and are willing to pay for your opinion. While you won't get rich from taking surveys, it's a simple way to make some extra money in the spare time you have while watching TV, standing in line at the grocery store or waiting in the car to pick your kids up from school.

Popular survey platforms include Swagbucks, Survey Junkie and Branded Research. By signing up with multiple sites, you can maximize your earning potential.

Sell your unused stuff

If you have items lying around your home that you no longer use or need, you could turn them into cash by selling them to people who do need them. You can sell through online marketplaces like eBay, Craiglist and Facebook Marketplace or hold a garage sale. It's an easy way to earn a little extra while also decluttering your home.

Rent out your space

You can also rent out spaces in your home itself. Airbnb allows you to rent out a room or your entire house when you're away. If you have extra storage space, you can rent it out through Store At My House. You can even rent out your pool on Simply or your garage or parking space on SpotHero.

Offer freelance services

If you have a skill — like writing, graphic design or social media management — you can offer your services as a freelancer. Websites like Fiverr and Upwork allow you to connect with clients looking for these types of services. You can choose the projects you want to work on that fit your schedule and take on as much or as little as you like.

Do data entry

Many companies are looking for remote workers to assist with tasks such as inputting data, checking records and updating databases. The only qualifications required are attention to detail and the ability to stay engaged through sometimes-repetitive work. You can find remote data entry jobs on sites like FlexJobs and Indeed.

Provide tutoring

If you have expertise in a specific area, online tutoring can be a fun way to make some extra money. Websites like Chegg, Skooli and TutorMe offer opportunities to instruct students in a variety of subjects. The best part is you don't need a teaching degree to get started. Many tutoring sites accept anyone with a high school diploma or GED and sufficient knowledge of the topic.

The bottom line

There are many ways to make quick cash online, and these are just a few of them. The key is to find something that works for you and your schedule. Consider your skills and interests, as well as the time commitment you're able to put in, to find the best option (or options) for you.

With a little bit of research and effort, you can start earning some extra cash today!