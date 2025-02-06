We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With credit card interest rates sitting at record highs and inflation continuing to strain household budgets, many Americans have been struggling to keep up with their mounting credit card payments. Recent Federal Reserve data shows that credit card debt has now surpassed $1.17 trillion, the highest it's ever been, while credit card delinquency rates continue climbing. In other words, Americans are facing serious issues with their credit card debt now and it's important to find a solution if you're one of them.

The good news is that there may be a way out without paying every penny that's owed. Credit card debt forgiveness (also known as debt settlement) allows you to negotiate with creditors to pay less than the full balance. While this debt strategy has its downsides, it can be a viable option for cardholders who are dealing with extreme amounts of credit card debt or other debt-related hardships.

By pursuing debt forgiveness, cardholders may be able to lower their balance by 30% to 50% on average, which can provide serious relief. And, if you want to try and pursue this debt relief option now, there are a few ways to do so.

3 ways to have your credit card debt forgiven this February

Here are three good ways to try and have your credit card debt forgiven this February:

Negotiate directly with your card issuers

Credit card companies understand that some debts may never be fully repaid, especially if a borrower is experiencing serious financial hardship. In many cases, they may be willing to negotiate and accept a lump-sum settlement, which allows you to pay a reduced amount in exchange for closing out the debt.

To begin the negotiation process, contact your creditor and explain your situation. Be honest about your financial struggles and express your willingness to pay a portion of the balance if they agree to settle the debt. If you have a lump sum available — perhaps from tax refunds, savings or borrowed funds — offer a reasonable amount that is within your budget. In some cases, creditors may counter with a higher amount, so be prepared to find a middle ground.

Before making any payments, ensure that you receive a written agreement stating that the reduced payment will satisfy the debt in full. Without written confirmation, you risk the creditor pursuing the remaining balance later.

Work with a debt relief company

If negotiating on your own seems overwhelming, or if you have multiple creditors you need to settle with, enrolling in a debt forgiveness program through a reputable debt relief company can be a practical solution to consider, as these programs are designed to help borrowers reduce their debt by negotiating settlements on their behalf. With these programs, you make monthly payments into a dedicated savings account while the company negotiates with your creditors to lower your balances.

The main benefit of working with a debt relief company is that their experts have established relationships with many creditors and know how to negotiate the best possible settlements. They typically aim to reduce your overall debt by up to 50%, or sometimes more, depending on your situation. This can provide significant savings, but it's important to understand the potential drawbacks. For example, enrolling in a debt settlement program may temporarily impact your credit score, and some creditors may not agree to negotiate.

Before choosing a debt settlement company, you should also do your research. Be cautious of any company that guarantees a specific reduction or charges large upfront fees. A reputable debt relief company will be transparent about the process and help you determine whether debt settlement is the right option for you.

Utilize your debt management options

Many credit counseling agencies and other non-profit organizations offer debt management programs, often with lower fees than for-profit companies. When you enroll in this type of program, the experts you work with may be able to negotiate reduced balances, along with lower rates or fees while also providing financial education and budgeting assistance. While their settlement terms might not be as aggressive as debt relief companies, they typically offer a holistic approach to financial recovery.

The bottom line

Settling your credit card debt for less than what's owed can be a smart financial move if you're struggling to keep up with payments. Whether you negotiate directly with creditors, work with a debt relief company or take advantage of the unique benefits of a debt management program, there are options available to help start reducing your debt burden this February. Each approach has its pros and cons, though so it's important to weigh them carefully and choose the best fit for your situation.