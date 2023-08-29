5 ways high-yield accounts encourage better financial habits

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

High-yield accounts offer a lot more than just high rates of interest. They also encourage good financial habits, which can benefit you now and in the future. Getty Images

Cultivating strong money management skills is an essential part of securing your future. Without a solid foundation, it's easy to make costly missteps — which makes it much more difficult to ensure your financial security.

And, ensuring that you have the skills to easily navigate your finances may be more important than ever right now. With high inflation cutting into budgets, borrowing costs skyrocketing and housing expenses climbing, your money habits matter if you want to ensure you're prepared for what happens in the future.

While there are many strategies that can help to build good financial habits, one easy way to do it is with a high-yield interest-bearing account, like a high-yield savings account or a certificate of deposit (CDs). These types of accounts are powerful tools for earning higher returns — and by utilizing them, you'll also be rewarded for your responsible financial behavior, which encourages those good money habits to stick for the long term.

Explore how the right savings account could benefit you now.

How high-yield accounts can encourage better financial habits

Here are a few ways that high-yield accounts can play a pivotal role in fostering healthy financial habits:

By emphasizing long-term money goals

In order to earn decent returns, some types of high-yield accounts will require you to commit your money for a certain period of time. But even if they don't, leaving your money in place means more interest for you — and encourages you to think long-term. This naturally prompts you to set specific financial goals, whether it's saving for a down payment on a home, funding a dream vacation or building an emergency fund.

Take, for example, CDs, which offer fixed interest rates in return for leaving your money deposited for a certain term — typically a few months to a few years. By depositing your money in one of these accounts, you can earn a high rate of interest — and the terms encourage you to think about your financial needs in the future.

CDs can also teach you the value of delayed gratification. By locking in your money for a predetermined period, you learn to resist the urge to spend impulsively, fostering patience and financial prudence. This naturally leads to long-term planning, such as retirement savings, that can have a profound impact on your financial well-being.

Learn more about the top savings rates you could qualify for here now.

By encouraging savings discipline

High-yield savings accounts, with their competitive interest rates, offer a tangible reward for regular contributions: interest. And, right now, high-yield savings accounts are offering higher-than-average interest rates of 4.5% or more — so there's more incentive to regularly deposit money into this type of account.

This, in turn, can motivate you to stick to a savings routine, fostering discipline and helping you resist impulsive spending.

By fostering financial literacy

Managing high-yield accounts — whether you're opting for a high-yield savings account, a CD or another type of account — generally requires you to have an understanding of the terms and conditions, interest rates and potential penalties related to the accounts. And, these concepts are similar from one type of account to the next. So, engaging with these aspects enhances your financial literacy, making you more informed and better capable of making sound financial decisions in the future.

By encouraging budget alignment

In order to get the most from your high-yield account, you typically need to leave your money deposited so it can earn interest — no matter which account type you choose. In turn, this commitment encourages you to align your budget with your goals. You're more likely to allocate funds purposefully and avoid overspending when you have a specific savings objective — and when you have delineated uses for your money.

By reducing financial stress and building confidence

Achieving savings goals through high-yield accounts boosts your financial confidence. This, in turn, can inspire you to take on more advanced financial strategies, such as investing in the stock market or real estate.

A well-funded emergency fund and the sense of security provided by high-yield accounts can also significantly reduce financial stress by ensuring that you have enough put away for the unexpected. This improved mental well-being further enhances your ability to make rational financial decisions.

The bottom line

Incorporating high-yield accounts into your financial strategy is more than just a means of earning better returns; it's an opportunity to foster strong financial habits that can last a lifetime. By setting clear goals, practicing discipline and improving your financial literacy, you'll be better equipped to navigate the complexities of your finances and secure a prosperous future.