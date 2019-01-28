White House holds first briefing since before shutdown

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is holding a formal press briefing Monday, the first time she has fielded questions in the briefing room since before the government shutdown. The last time Sanders formally fielded questions from reporters in the briefing room was Dec. 18, 2018, four days before government funding lapsed and at a time when James Mattis was still the secretary of defense.

How to watch the White House press briefing today

What : White House press briefing



: White House press briefing Date : Monday, Jan. 28, 2019



: Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 Time : Scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET



: Scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Who : White House press secretary Sarah Sanders

: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders Location : White House briefing room



: White House briefing room Online stream: CBSN player above — in player above or on any mobile device

Last week, Mr. Trump tweeted an explanation for why the White House had all but stopped holding regular press briefings.

"The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the 'podium' much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press. I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway!" the president tweeted. "Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!"

Sanders is sure to get questions on how the president plans to negotiate with Democrats to find border wall funding and avoid another shutdown before the funding clock runs out again on Feb. 15. Mr. Trump made a surprise announcement that he would agree to a deal to reopen the federal government last week after 35 days of stalemate. Sanders is also sure to field questions on the indictment of Roger Stone, the president's former campaign adviser who faces charges of lying to Congress and obstructing justice.

According to the indictment a grand jury unsealed last week, a senior Trump campaign official was directed to ask Stone about future WikiLeaks releases of stolen information from the Democratic Party. On Friday, Sanders insisted the indictment has nothing to do with the White House or the president.