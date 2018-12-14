Watch the new trailer for the "Downton Abbey" movie

Fans who have missed "Downton Abbey" since it wrapped in the U.S. in 2016 can catch a glimpse of the upcoming feature film in a new trailer. Focus Features dropped a teaser trailer for the movie, which shows the grounds of the stunning English country house owned by the fictional Crawley family.

The teaser shows servants working at the Crawley home, along with imagery of the enviable estate. "Next year, you are cordially invited to the motion picture event – only in theaters," reads a caption. The Crawleys can be seen in the background of one shot.

The film "Downton Abbey" will be released on September 20, 2019 in North America; it will release one week earlier overseas.

The highly acclaimed TV drama followed the lives of the members of the aristocratic Crawleys and their servants from the events of pre-First World War Britain into the 1920s, as the characters adjusted to the changes of their worlds. The show ran for six seasons and won 15 Emmy Awards, earning 69 Emmy nominations in total. Stars included Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern.

Original cast members, including Dockery, McGovern, Smith and Bonneville, will reprise their roles in the movie. They'll be joined by newcomers Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Watch the trailer below.