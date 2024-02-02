Watch Live: Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter, takes the stand for cross-examination

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Friday after the mother took the stand for the first time.

Dispute over text messages exchanged between Jennifer Crumbley and attorney about turning self in

On Friday, the trial began with a dispute over text messages between Jennifer Crumbley and her defense attorney, Shannon Smith, before the mother was found in a Detroit studio space.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said that because Jennifer Crumbley testified that she was waiting to turn herself in based on the advice of her attorney, then attorney-client privilege would be waived, and the court should be able to view these messages.

Smith said that she had no idea Jennifer Crumbley would say this and asked for it to be struck from the record.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews said that wasn't going to happen.

Matthews reviewed the text messages and gave a copy of them to the prosecution to review.

Recap of sixth day of testimony in Jennifer Crumbley's trial

On Thursday, she testified that her son never asked for help for his mental health and that she never felt like he needed professional help, which contradicts what her son wrote in his journal.

Prosecutors are trying to hold Jennifer Crumbley responsible in part for her son's actions in the Oxford High School shooting where he killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

In addition, Jennifer Crumbley testified about text messages the shooter sent her about seeing demons, but she said she had thought her son was just messing around.

The mother was also questioned about the gun she used in the shooting, and Jennifer Crumbley testified that her husband was in charge of storing the gun because she didn't feel comfortable doing that.

She said the gun had been secured in her home and that she didn't know where the key to the cable lock was kept. The mother also said she didn't believe her son knew where the key was kept either.

James Crumbley's trial begins in March. The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

