Day 7 of the Jennifer Crumbley trial ends with closing arguments The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, continued Friday after the mother took the stand for the first time. Prosecutors are trying to hold Jennifer Crumbley responsible in part for her son's actions in the Oxford High School shooting where he killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.