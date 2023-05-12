Jury reaches verdict in murder trial of "doomsday mom" Lori Vallow Daybell

The jury has reached a verdict in the case of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mom accused of murder in the deaths of two of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

Though Judge Steven Boyce banned cameras in the courtroom in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, and there was no live video and audio of the trial during testimony, he ruled earlier this week the verdict would be livestreamed.

The verdict will be read at 12:45 p.m. MT, or 2:45 p.m. ET.

Vallow Daybell, 49, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the children and the death of her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell. She was also accused of stealing Social Security payments issued for the children.

7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan Kauai Police

Her husband, Chad Daybell, has also been charged in the case, but faces a separate trial at a later date.

Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors called dozens of witnesses to build their case against Vallow Daybell, whom they accused of being motivated by money, power and sex in a case involving the increasingly fringe religious beliefs of the accused couple. Other deaths in their circle have also raised suspicions, including the shooting death of Vallow Daybell's husband Charles Vallow by her brother, Alex Cox, in what Cox claimed was self defense, and Cox's later unexpected death.

The defense did not call any witnesses, and Vallow Daybell did not testify.

Vallow Daybell is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in her husband's Charles Vallow's death in a separate case in Arizona.

This is a developing story and will be updated.