Lori Vallow Daybell convicted of murdering 2 of her children An Idaho jury on Friday found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty in the murders of two of her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow. Daybell was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell. Kris Van Cleave reports from Boise.