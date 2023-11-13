Brooklyn fire that killed 3 family members caused by lithium-ion battery, FDNY says

FDNY: Brooklyn fire that killed 3 family members caused by lithium-ion battery FDNY: Brooklyn fire that killed 3 family members caused by lithium-ion battery 02:52

NEW YORK -- Fire marshals have confirmed that a fire that killed three people inside a Brooklyn home on Sunday was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

The tragedy that took the lives of three generations of one family in the home on Albany Avenue in Crown Heights was still very evident Monday. The smell of fire was still in the air and the sidewalk was full of debris that used to be their belongings.

As part of their investigation, fire officials pulled out a bag filled with the remnants of two e-scooters, burned to a crisp, that were found inside the home.

"These illegal, uncertified devices are ticking time bombs. We cannot and we will not stand by while industry does nothing to solve a problem that lies squarely at their feet," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Officials said a dangerous lithium-ion battery was charging near the doorway and staircase of the brownstone, and it exploded, causing a heavy volume of fire that was evident on video taken on Sunday morning.

"It's very common with these e-bike devices where there's no time to get out. They start to smolder and within 20-30 seconds they erupt into flames," FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said.

The fire took the lives of three family members -- 81-year-old Albertha West, her 58-year-old son, Michael West, and her grandson, 33-year-old Jamiyl West. Fourteen others were injured, including a firefighter who CBS New York has since learned is back home.

Vivian Johnson left candles on the doorstep of the West family's home on Monday night. She grew up two doors down and said Albertha West left her mark on the community.

"She was a mother to all of us. If you needed her, she was always there. You could knock on her door," Johnson said. "They're gonna be missed and it's just sad it took a battery to do this."

Kavanagh said the batteries "defy almost everything that we say about fire safety," adding, "Normally, our members are able to get in when they get here in three minutes. Normally, when you buy something online, you do not think it is going to burst into flames in your home," Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh issued strong words for retailers who continue to sell uncertified batteries, and food delivery companies whose workers use scooters and e-bikes.

"Retailers like Amazon and Walmart need to stop selling devices that are not safety certified by a national testing laboratory. Food service apps like Grubhub and Uber Eats need to do more to ensure the safety of their workers, who depend on these bikes to make a living," Kavanagh said.

Grubhub responded with a statement saying, in-part, it has called on the city and Congress to "... to provide safe charging hubs for delivery partners, to establish a product safety standard for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, and to address concerns related to illegal, unregulated charging devices."

Walmart said it "has zero tolerance for fraudulent sellers or the sale of products with false claims," and added when it identifies one, it takes action.

Kavanagh said this year alone 17 people have been killed by lithium-ion-caused fires.

"There is blood on the hands of this private industry, both from the online retainers who continue to sell these illegal devices and the food delivery apps," Kavanagh said.

The FDNY commissioner said New York City is on track to surpass 100 fire deaths this year, a number she says it hasn't seen in decades.