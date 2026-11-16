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Warren Buffett donates $5.5 billion to charity, urging people to show kindness this Thanksgiving

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
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Aimee Picchi

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Warren Buffett on Monday said he is donating about $5.5 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares to four foundations, writing in a letter to the company's shareholders that kindness "compounds, and at a better rate" than financial investments.

The gift from the famed investor, who regularly donates Berkshire Hathaway shares to charitable organizations around Thanksgiving, is about four times as large as his donation a year earlier. 

Buffett said he is donating the shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation, with the last three foundations run by his three children. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation is named after Buffett's late first wife.

In his letter, Buffett said that all of his stock holdings — worth $162 billion after the latest donation — will eventually be distributed to the four foundations. He also used the letter to encourage others to engage in kindness.

He added, "This Thanksgiving, thank one of those selfless people in your own life. Better yet, be a benefactor for someone else."

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway, which owns insurance company GEICO and holds investments in major companies such as Apple, rose $2.09, or 0.4%, to $595.32 in early trading. The stock has gained almost 20% in 2026 and has soared 110% over the last five years. 

Buffett, 96, stepped down as Berkshire Hathaway's chairman in September, but remains on the company's board of directors. 

Edited by Alain Sherter

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