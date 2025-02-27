Target to bring Warby Parker shops to certain stores in effort to drive sales

Retailer Target is opening five Warby Parker eyewear shops in its stores, as the two companies partner in an effort to boost sales.

Target on Thursday said the deal will also bring affordable, designer eyewear to more consumers. This is the first time Warby Parker has made its wares available to consumer through a retail partner. Previously, all sales were made through its stores or websites.

Warby Parker shop-in-shops in Target stores will offer customers a suite of products and services, including glasses, sunglasses, contacts, eye exams and vision tests.

"We've long offered our guests well-designed products at a value, and our latest shop-in-shop partnership with Warby Parker continues that tradition," Christina Hennington, Target executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer, said in a statement Thursday. "Warby Parker at Target reflects both brands' commitment to style, affordability, quality and convenience. As we test and learn with this new partnership — bringing Warby Parker's expertise into select stores — we're enticing new consumers to discover more of Target."

Holistic vision care offerings

Warby Parker said the partnership will allow it a way to reach customers, including those who shop at Target and who might not be familiar with the Warby Parker brand through its standalone stores.

"From Day One, Warby Parker's mission has been to provide vision for all," the eyewear maker's co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa said. "A big part of that commitment means meeting eyewear consumers where and how they want to shop — and for many of our customers, that means shopping at Target. We're excited to explore an entirely new retail format that brings our holistic vision care offerings — from prescription glasses and contacts to eye exams — to more people around the country."

Which Targets will have Warby Parker stores?

The first five Warby Parker shop-in-shops will open at the following Target locations. They are slated to open in the second half of 2025, the retailers said.

Willowbrook, IL

Bloomington, MN

Brick, NJ

Columbus, OH

Exton, PA

Warby Parker operates 275 stores in the U.S., while Target's reach is more expansive: It operates nearly 2,000 stores, though sales have lagged as consumers pull back on making purchases amid a decline in consumer confidence.