Walnuts and hummus recalled over possible listeria contamination

Two food companies that produce hummus and packaged walnut products have issued voluntary recalls this week over possible listeria contamination.

Lansal Inc., which does business as Hot Mama's Foods and makes products for Target and Trader Joe's, is pulling a variety of hummus and dip products, while St. Louis-based Sherman Produce is recalling packaged walnuts, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Lansal recalled 14,860 pounds of hummus and dip after the possible contamination was discovered during a routine test of Target Archer Farms Traditional Hummus conducted by the Texas Department of Health.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the impacted products.

Other products affected by the recall include Target Archer Farms roasted red pepper with roasted red pepper topping, Giant Eagle chipotle hummus, Trader Joe's 5 layered dip and Tryst yellow lentil hummus with sunflower seeds & apricots.

For a complete list of the recalled Lansal hummus and dip products and UPCs, visit the FDA's website.

Sherman Produce recalled 241 cases of bulk walnuts packaged in 25 pound bulk cardboard boxes and Schnucks brand 10 oz trays with UPC 00338390032 with best by dates March 15 and April 15, after a FDA sampling detected listeria at the manufacturing facility.

The products were sold in stores in Missouri and Illinois from March to May 2014. There have been no illnesses reported so far.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections with the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems. Some symptoms include fever, headaches, and diarrhea.