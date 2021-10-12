Baby cereal sold only at Walmart recalled for too much arsenic

FDA to propose limits on arsenic and lead in ...

FDA to propose limits on arsenic and lead in baby food

Certain Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold only at Walmart is being recalled after random tests found "above guidance" levels of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic, a toxin connected to impaired cognitive development for those exposed in early childhood.

The product was distributed nationally through Walmart's stores and online, with the retailer pulling the recalled cereal from store shelves, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"Research has shown reducing exposure to toxic elements is important to minimizing any potential long-term effects on the developing brains of infants and children," the recall stated. "FDA has recognized that trace elements such as these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food."

Inorganic arsenic compounds such as those found in water are highly toxic while organic arsenic compounds such as found in seafood are less harmful to health, according to the World Health Organization.

The recall of the infant food made for Walmart by Minneapolis-based Maple Island Inc. involves three lots sold since April 5, all bearing the UPC Code: #00681181082907.

No. 21083 with a best by date of June 24, 2022

No. 21084 with a best by date of June 25, 2022

No 21242 with a best by date of November 30, 2022

The lot number and best by date can be found on the back of the packaging, in the bottom left corner.

People who purchased the recalled baby cereal should discard or return to the store for a refund. Those with questions can email info@maple-island.com or call (800) 369-1022 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The recall comes about four months after Beech-Nut Nutrition recalled some infant rice cereal sold nationwide after samples showed excessive levels of arsenic. The baby food maker also said it would stop selling the product over worries it won't be able to comply with federal limits on levels of arsenic and other toxic substances that are called heavy metals.

The FDA last year set a guidance level for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic, and in April announced plans to propose limits on arsenic, lead and mercury in baby food.