Walmart is lowering prices on thousands of items, including beef, soda and household goods

Walmart is lowering prices on thousands of products, including beef, Coca-Cola and laundry detergent, saying the cuts are aimed at reducing the costs of seasonal summer items.

The largest U.S. retailer on Monday said the price cuts will be available in its stores and in Sam's Club locations, on Walmart.com, SamsClub.com, and through the Walmart and Sam's Club apps. The reductions apply to groceries and other household items, such as grills, sunscreen and lawn mowers.

President Trump praised Walmart for the reductions and sought to claim credit for the decision.

"I have just been informed that one of the biggest, best, and smartest Retailers in America, Walmart, will be lowering prices, by a lot, at my Administration's request to celebrate our great Country's 250th birthday," Mr. Trump wrote on Monday in a social media post.

Walmart declined to comment on Mr. Trump's post. Its announcement about the price reductions did not mention the president.

The price reductions went into effect last week, according to a Walmart spokesperson. The announcement represents a continuation of Walmart's existing strategy of emphasizing low prices and affordability, noted Vital Knowledge analyst Adam Crisafulli in a report.

Still, the price cuts are a win for both Walmart and Mr. Trump, who is facing criticism from Democrats for failing to reduce the cost of living, despite his campaign pledges to drive down inflation. The Consumer Price Index in May reached its highest level in more than three years, driven higher by soaring energy prices caused by the Iran war.

"It's a win/win for both sides — Trump needs to improve his messaging around affordability ahead of the midterms, and Walmart loves to occupy the low-price spotlight," Crisafulli wrote.

Where Walmart is cutting prices

Walmart said it has cut prices on thousands of items, including the following: