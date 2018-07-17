Walmart considers streaming video to battle Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

First came Netflix. Next comes Disneyflix. And then comes... Walmartflix?

Giant retailer Walmart (WMT) is considering launching a subscription streaming video service to go up against Netflix and its e-commerce foe Amazon, according to a report by The Information, which cites unnamed people familiar with the matter. It could be priced at less than $8 a month, according to one of the people cited by the report, which would put its monthly rate below that of both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video -- though Walmart is also mulling over an ad-supported free service.

Walmart already has a digital video storefront with Vudu, an online store for buying and renting digital movies and shows, but a subscription service would be a new frontier for Walmart.

Though it's new territory for Walmart, it's well-trod ground for a slew of powerful companies. In addition to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, both of which have more than 100 million people with access to their respective subscription video offerings, Walmart would be competing with the likes of Hulu, YouTube, AT&T, Dish and Sony, all of which are trying to lure customers to their on-demand or live video subscriptions. Even Apple and Facebook are pouring money into original video to draw more people into their ecosystems.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

This article originally appeared on CNET.