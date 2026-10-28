Walmart says its new "holiday meal basket" costs $3.50 per person. Here's what's in it.
Walmart said on Wednesday that its "holiday meal basket" this year, which feeds 10 individuals, will cost $35, or $3.50 per person.
The retailer's dinner kit is available for purchase in stores or online through Dec. 24. Walmart cited internal survey data showing that consumers are seeking lower prices.
The food items from Walmart and other national brands run the gamut from Thanksgiving staples like turkey and stuffing to mini marshmallows.
"Not only does this year's basket have 18% more items, but it also costs 12% less than those same items did last year, making this the lowest priced one-click basket in the program's history," Walmart said in a statement.
Walmart said it is also offering free express delivery on the meal basket through November 30.
Through September, food prices across the U.S. had risen 2.5% this year, according to the CBS News Price Tracker. The cost of food purchased at grocery stores for home consumption has surged by more than 30% since 2020, according to Federal Reserve data.
Walmart's holiday basket includes 17 different products and 26 items in total:
- "JIFFY" Corn Muffin Mix (2 x 8.5 oz boxes)
- Great Value Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn (3 cans x 15 oz)
- Great Value Cut Green Beans (3 cans x 14.5 oz)
- Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz Can
- Great Value French Fried Onions Salad Topping, 6 oz (Resealable Bag)
- Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes 5 lb Bag
- Great Value Brown Gravy Mix (2 packets x 0.87 oz)
- Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts, Two 9-inch Pie Crust & Pans, 15 oz
- Great Value Whipped Topping, Dessert and Fruit Topping, 8 oz (Frozen)
- Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz
- Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl oz
- Great Value Brown and Serve Rolls, 12 oz, 12 Count
- Stove Top Stuffing Mix, 1 Box, for Dinner Sides and Thanksgiving Dinner, Turkey, (2 boxes x 6 oz)
- Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz, Bag
- Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallows, 10 oz Bag
- Fresh Whole Sweet Potatoes, Delicious and Versatile Root Vegetable (3 potatoes)
- Butterball Frozen Whole Turkey, All Natural, 10-16 lbs, Serves 7-11