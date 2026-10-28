Walmart says its new "holiday meal basket" costs $3.50 per person. Here's what's in it.

Walmart said on Wednesday that its "holiday meal basket" this year, which feeds 10 individuals, will cost $35, or $3.50 per person.

The retailer's dinner kit is available for purchase in stores or online through Dec. 24. Walmart cited internal survey data showing that consumers are seeking lower prices.

The food items from Walmart and other national brands run the gamut from Thanksgiving staples like turkey and stuffing to mini marshmallows.

"Not only does this year's basket have 18% more items, but it also costs 12% less than those same items did last year, making this the lowest priced one-click basket in the program's history," Walmart said in a statement.

Walmart said it is also offering free express delivery on the meal basket through November 30.

Through September, food prices across the U.S. had risen 2.5% this year, according to the CBS News Price Tracker. The cost of food purchased at grocery stores for home consumption has surged by more than 30% since 2020, according to Federal Reserve data.

Walmart's holiday basket includes 17 different products and 26 items in total: