Black Friday 2020 TV deals at Walmart

COVID-19 restrictions are altering many holiday traditions, but this one remains intact: the Black Friday TV deal. Below are five notable markdowns from Walmart.com's holiday deals section. The sets are a mix of traditional high-definition units and smart TVs.

The biggest price cut you'll find here is north of $150; the smallest is in the neighborhood of $50. All the featured sets are available via free, two-day shipping. Even if you enjoy the experience of camping outside a big-box store for a holiday deal, you'll be comforted to know — especially this holiday season — that you don't have to. All prices in our rundown are current as of publication.

Sanyo 65" 4K Ultra HD LED smart TV

Sanyo via Walmart

Usually sold for $498, Walmart says this 65-inch, LED Sanyo smart TV is marked down to $398 — a cool $100 savings. Out of the box, the 4K Ultra HD model FW65R70F is ready to deliver your favorite streaming services and apps, including Netflix, and comes with a Roku remote. If your media diet includes over-the-air TV and cable TV, then you're set with this set: It offers connectivity with cable boxes, antenna, video-game systems and more.

RCA 50" 4K Ultra HD LED TV

RCA via Walmart

If you're in the market for a deal, as well as a TV that just wants to be a TV, then this might be for you. Categorized as a Walmart "special buy," this 50-inch RCA LED set (model RLDED5098-UHD) has been marked down from $329.99 to $219.99. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, this traditional TV promises a vivid picture. It comes with a remote control, and features a built-in digital tuner and four HDMI ports. It also doesn't eat up a ton of space and can be set on a table or mounted on the wall.

Vizio 50" 4K Ultra HD LED smart TV

Vizio via Walmart

According to Walmart, the 50-inch Vizio M506x-H9 is only available at the retailer. Tagged as a "special buy," the smart TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution is being offered at $298, down from $349.99. The LED TV features SmartCast, which allows you to watch and discover leading streaming channels and apps, including Netflix. It can also work in conjunction with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant — all the better for making your smart home that much smarter — and can stream content directly from your Apple or Android device.

Sceptre 50" 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Sceptre via Walmart

Another eye-catching offer from Walmart, the 50-inch Sceptre U515CV-U LED TV has been marked down from $279.99 to $199.99. For that discount price, you get a 4K Ultra HD picture. A traditional TV set, this Walmart "special buy" features a swivel base, but is also wall-mountable. It comes with a remote control, and offers three HDMI connections and a USB port.

Samsung 50" 4K Ultra HD QLED smart TV

Samsung via Walmart

This Walmart deal offers the biggest price cut on this list: Regularly sold for $649.99, the retailer is selling the 50-inch Samsung QN50Q60TAFXZA for $497.99 — a markdown of $152. This 2020 model can run all your streaming services and apps, including Netflix, and help eliminate annoying frame stutters from your gaming experience via a system called Game Enhancer. Its main bragging point is its picture: As opposed to regular, old LED technology, this Samsung model offers QLED, which stands for "quantum dot technology," and delivers super-bright colors.