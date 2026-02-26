Walmart agrees to pay $100 million to settle allegations that it deceived delivery drivers about pay

Walmart has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations that it deceived its delivery drivers about pay, costing them tens of millions of dollars in earnings.

The case, brought by the Federal Trade Commission and 11 states, accused the retailer of misleading workers about the base pay, incentive pay and tips they could earn, the agency said in a press release on Thursday.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

– This is a developing story and will be updated.