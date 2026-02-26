Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Walmart agrees to pay $100 million to settle allegations that it deceived delivery drivers about pay

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. She previously worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Walmart has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations that it deceived its delivery drivers about pay, costing them tens of millions of dollars in earnings.

The case, brought by the Federal Trade Commission and 11 states, accused the retailer of misleading workers about the base pay, incentive pay and tips they could earn, the agency said in a press release on Thursday.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

– This is a developing story and will be updated.

Edited by Aimee Picchi

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue