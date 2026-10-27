These jobs saw the biggest jump in pay in recent years

Private-sector workers in the U.S. information sector, which comprises jobs in broadcasting, online search and publishing, saw the largest average pay increase in 2024 and 2025, according to a new analysis from LendingTree.

Average weekly wages for such jobs rose 9.4% over that two-year period — more than double the 4.2% increase for all private employees across industries, the personal finance site found.

Within the information industry — which the BLS defines as jobs that involve producing content or providing the means to transmit cultural products — broadcasting and content providers saw the greatest average weekly wage growth, at 16.8% between 2024 and 2025. That translates to an average weekly pay bump of $788, from $4,688 to $5,476, LendingTree found.

Only one sector, the motion picture and sound recording industry, saw a drop in pay between 2024 and 2025, the analysis shows. The sector posted a 2% decline in weekly wages over that period.

Half of the 10 employment subsectors with the biggest pay gains were also in the information sector, according to LendingTree, which based its analysis on the latest federal employment and wage data.

Here's a breakdown of wage growth within the information industry by subsector:

The healthcare (including social assistance) industry saw the biggest jump in private-sector employment in 2024 and 2025, with hiring rising 3.4% over that period, LendingTree said. That compares with job growth of 0.4% for all private-sector workers.

Within healthcare, hiring was strongest for social assistance workers, or people who provide residential care and community support services. In a rapidly graying nation, employers in that field added more than 300,000 workers over the two-year period.