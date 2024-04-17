Vultures feared to be dying were just "too drunk to fly"
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. - Animal rescuers "suspected the worst" when they encountered a pair of black vultures in very rough shape earlier this month in Connecticut. But it turns out these two feathered friends just had too much to drink.
A Place Called Hope, which treats injured birds of prey, responded to help the sick vultures with Watertown Animal Control.
"Literally drunk"
"They were literally drunk," the wildlife rehabilitators said. "Unable to balance, stand, kept passing out or in our eyes, actively dying... we ran every test and in the end, they were too drunk to fly."
After "ruling everything else out," the rescuers determined that the vultures had likely been dumpster diving the day before the eclipse and "getting themselves into something that was fermented enough to cause severe intoxication."
"They only needed fluids and to be tucked in overnight ... and fed a BIG breakfast the next day," the organization said.
Vultures released back to their colony
Video posted the next day showed the pair had indeed slept it off, as they were able to fly away and rejoin their colony.
The rehab facility said the incident can serve as a reminder to people to make sure dumpsters are kept closed, as some fermented fruit cocktails can have harmful effects on wildlife.
"Birds don't let other birds fly drunk," A Place Called Hope said. "This dynamic duo had each other's backs, but I don't know if any lessons were learned on their end."
Black vultures are a common sight in Connecticut all year round, according to the state's Audubon Society. They can be seen scavenging roadkill on the highway or searching for food at landfills.