"VlogBrothers" founder shares why tilapia is the new band-aid

Hank Green, of "Vlogbrothers" YouTube fame, talks to CBSN about his approach to explaining science to his viewers

What started off as a passion for science, has transformed into a highly successful online video empire. In 2007, Hank Green and his brother launched the "Vlogbrothers" channel on YouTube. Now in its eighth year, the channel has amassed over 1 billion views and 2 million followers.

The creative and slightly zany videos tackle science related topics ranging from climate change to figuring out the size of the universe. Through these videos Green hopes to show kids and teenagers that the world is a fascinating place.

While Green is making a huge impact on the young internet community, he is also making a difference in the real world as well.

One of his highlight moments was when he did an interview with President Obama. During the interview, Green asked the President questions from his young viewers.

Additionally, Green has launched another channel called "SciShow", which posts high level science crash courses for students and educators.

On CBSN, Green shared how scientists are now using tilapia fish to heal people's wounds. Watch the exciting interview in the video above.