Jon Husted, Ohio's lieutenant governor, expected to fill Vance's Senate seat

Washington — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to name Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill the Senate seat that Vice President-elect JD Vance is vacating, multiple sources tell CBS News.

DeWine is expected to announce his selection at a 1 p.m. press conference Friday.

The announcement will end months of speculation and jockeying for the seat Vance held for just two years. DeWine, who is a former U.S. senator, has been tight-lipped about who might replace Vance in the Senate.

DeWine and other Republican governors met with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

The senior U.S. senator from Ohio is now Sen. Bernie Moreno, who became a senator only earlier this month.

Husted, 57, has been Ohio's lieutenant governor since 2019. He also served as Ohio's secretary of state and had been considering running for governor to replace a term-limited DeWine in 2026.

Ohio Lt Gov. Jon Husted speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 15, 2024. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Wealthy Trump ally and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was also floated as a possibility for the job. Trump tapped him to co-lead the "Department of Government Efficiency," a new advisory body meant to tackle federal spending and waste. Ramaswamy has been largely quiet after he took to social media in December to criticize U.S. culture as venerating "mediocrity" and seemed to suggest Americans are lazy, prompting backlash.

"More movies like 'Whiplash,' fewer reruns of 'Friends,'" Ramaswamy, 39, complained on X in December. "More math tutoring, fewer sleepovers. More weekend science competitions, fewer Saturday morning cartoons. More books, less TV. More creating, less 'chillin.' More extracurriculars, less 'hanging out at the mall.'"

That didn't go over well, with many other Trump allies and supporters criticizing Ramaswamy for his comments.

In Ohio, governors name senators to fill vacancies in the U.S. Senate until the next regular election. In this case, the special election will be November 2026, and the winner will remain in office until Vance's term was to expire. He would have been up for reelection in 2028.

For seats in the House, the governor calls a special election. Ohio hasn't had to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy since 1974.