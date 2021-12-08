Better.com CEO apologizes for firing 900 workers via Zoom

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is apologizing for having fired 900 workers at the mortgage company earlier this month in a video call, saying he "blundered."

Garg has faced a backlash on social media after video leaked of his December 1 firing of 9% of the company's workers. The company had asked the employees to participate in a Zoom call, during which he informed the attendees that they were dismissed effective immediately.

In the video, Garg sits alone at a white table, dressed in business-casual slacks, shirt and a blue vest, and confides that he has previously had to fire people, saying that he had cried. "This time I hope to be stronger," he told the terminated workers.

The ensuing criticism on social media has been fierce, with some LinkedIn users calling it "crass" and blasting the timing of the layoffs just before the holidays. In an apology posted to Better.com's website, Garg expressed regret for his approach.

"I blundered"

"I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week," Garg wrote in a message posted to Better.com's website. "I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better."

He added, "I blundered the execution."

Garg's message is addressed to current workers at the company, while no direct apology is made to the workers who were abruptly fired.

Better.com received $750 million in funding just days before Garg fired the employees. The cash infusion is expected to advance the company's plan to go public through a so-called Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, according to TechCrunch.

But Better.com is delaying its public listing due to changes it made a day before it fired workers, according to Bloomberg. Because it revised terms of its merger with "blank-check" company Aurora Acquisition Corp., it will push back the closing of the transaction, the wire service noted.

Garg's LinkedIn bio says he dropped out of an analyst training program at Morgan Stanley when he was 21 to start MyRichUncle, a private student loan company that went public in 2005 and was later acquired by Merrill Lynch.