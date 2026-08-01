Vincent Pastore, best known for his role in "The Sopranos," dies at 80

Vincent Pastore, best known for his role in "The Sopranos" television series, has died, his manager confirmed to CBS News. He was 80.

"I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him a household name," his manager Robert Attermann said in a statement. "To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable 'Big Pussy,' but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more."

Pastore was found dead inside his Bronx home Saturday afternoon, and there was no indication of criminality, according to authorities.

Vincent Pastore attends HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York. Charles Sykes / AP Photo

Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007. Although his character was killed in season two after being revealed as an FBI informant, Pastore returned for several guest appearances in later seasons.

Pastore was born in the Bronx on July 14, 1946. He fought in the Vietnam War before graduating from Pace University with a degree in drama.

His early acting career featured roles in movies such as "Goodfellas," "Carlito's Way" and "Men of Respect." He also later appeared in "The Jerky Boys: The Movie" and "Gotti."

Pastore also appeared in numerous television shows, including "Celebrity Apprentice," "Law & Order," "Blue Bloods," "General Hospital," "The Practice," "Hawaii Five-0," and "One Life to Live."

He most recently was a series regular on "Gravesend" in 2022 and a guest star on "Yellowjackets" in 2025.

Pastore and his fellow "The Sopranos" cast members won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2000 and earned another nomination the following year.

"He loved being an actor. He was passionate about his craft and was always encouraging, respectful, and generous with young actors, taking the time to offer guidance and support whenever he could," Attermann said. "For me, losing Vinny is deeply personal. Over more than three decades, I had the honor of watching not only his remarkable career but also the incredible person he was. I will miss his friendship, his loyalty, his humor, and his heart."