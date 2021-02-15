Vincent Jackson, former NFL receiver, found dead at 38

Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead at a Florida hotel on Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The 38-year-old's cause of death is not currently known.

Jackson was found by a hotel housekeeper at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said, adding that there were "no apparent signs of trauma."

Jackson had been staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, since January 11, hotel staff told police. According to the sheriff's office, Jackson's family called police to report him missing on February 10 and filed a formal report one day later. Police found Jackson at the hotel on February 12, and "after assessing Jackson's well-being, the missing persons case was canceled," the office said.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news regarding the loss of Vincent Jackson," Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Bryan Glazer said Monday in a statement. "During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field. Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a deep impact on our community through his unyielding advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation."

Vincent Jackson, then of the San Diego Chargers, watches from the sidelines during the Washington Redskins v San Diego Chargers NFL Game on January 3, 2010 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. Donald Miralle / Getty Images

"He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection for his accomplishments on the field, but his greatest achievements as a Buccaneer were the four consecutive nominations he earned as our Walter Payton Man of the Year," Glazer added. "Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lindsey, and the entire Jackson family."

"We are all mourning the loss of our beloved Vincent Jackson. His wife and family ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," the Jackson In Action 83 Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Jackson that helps support military families, tweeted Monday.

Jackson spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the then-San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2009, 2011 and 2012. He last played in 2016 and announced his retirement from the NFL in 2018.