Vin Diesel walks late actor and close friend Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding

Meadow Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of late "Fast and Furious" star Paul Walker, got married earlier this month — and her father's co-star and close friend actor Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle.

Walker married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic several weeks ago, she told Vogue in an interview published on Friday. She also commemorated the occasion in an Instagram post, which included a photo of Diesel walking her down the aisle.

The wedding was a "very intimate celebration" on the beach, and concluded with "dancing in the sand" and a "wonderful display of fireworks," Walker told Vogue.

"The pandemic impacted our plans," she said. "Louis' family wasn't able to attend. A lot of close friends who we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions."

Video clips from the wedding also show Diesel and Meadow preparing to walk down the aisle, as well as Diesel helping the newlyweds get into a car for photos.

Walker's father, actor Paul Walker, died in November 2013. The 40-year-old was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles. By the time officials arrived to the scene, the car was engulfed in flames, and both people in the car were declared dead at the scene.

Following her father's death, Meadow Walker founded and currently is the president of the Paul Walker Foundation, which seeks to help protect oceans and wildlife. She has also maintained a close relationship with her father's former co-star.

On November 24, 2019, Diesel posted a photo of Meadow on Instagram for her 21st birthday, saying, "I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Love you kid."