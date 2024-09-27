50 "exceptionally well-preserved" Viking skeletons unearthed in Denmark

Archaeologists said they've unearthed more than 50 well-preserved Viking skeletons over the past six months, providing rare insights into how the sea-faring society lived and traveled.

"This discovery offers extraordinary opportunities to perform a wide range of scientific analyses, which can reveal more about the general health, diet, and origins of those buried," said Michael Borre Lundø, archaeologist and curator at Museum Odense, in a statement.

He added that it was "truly unusual" to find so many well-preserved skeletons at once.

The 2,000-square-meter Viking burial ground was used during the 9th and 10th centuries. It was discovered on the southern outskirts of the village of Åsum.

More than 50 well-preserved skeletons were uncovered in a Viking burial ground in Denmark. Museum Odense

The skeletons are so well-preserved archaeologists believe they will be able to pull DNA samples for scientific analysis. Subsequent analysis might reveal whether some of the buried Vikings were related — something that had never been examined in similar grave findings, said Borre Lundø.

"It will be incredibly exciting to learn where these people came from and whether the same families were buried here across multiple generations," said Sarah Croix, associate professor at Aarhus University in Denmark.

Several skeletons had high standing in society, the archaeologists said, as evidenced by one of the women being buried in a wagon hull — likely the wagon she traveled in. She was buried along with a beautiful glass bead necklace, an iron key, a knife with a silver-threaded handle, and a small shard of glass that may have served as an amulet.

There was a finely decorated wooden chest at the foot of the wagon. Archaeologists do not know what was inside of the chest, but imagine the woman was buried with all of her finest things.

Other skeletons were found buried with jewelry, including one female with a metal ring around her neck, another with a single red glass bead hanging on a cord, and another with a special buckle on.

Recent Viking discoveries include nearly 300 silver coins believed to be more than 1,000 years old, which were discovered in 2023 near a Viking fortress site in northwestern Denmark. And a large Viking burial site was discovered in 2020 by Norwegian archaeologists.