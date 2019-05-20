Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled as they could contain pieces of metal

Company known for its Chicago-style hot dogs is recalling 2,030 pounds of beef frank links because they may be contaminated with extraneous material, or metal.

Government regulators say they're concerned the recalled product may be in freezers or refrigerators.

Some 2,030 pounds of beef frank links might be contaminated with extraneous material, or in this case metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a news release issues Saturday. The potentially tainted franks were produced on May 2 and shipped to retailers in three states: Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, the USDA said.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service urged consumers not to consume the recalled products, but throw away or return them to where they were purchased. The FSIS is concerned the recalled product may already be in consumer refrigerators or freezers, it added.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating the recalled hot dogs, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the agency said.

The following products bear establishment number "EST. 1" inside the USDA mark of inspection and are being recalled:

10-lb. cases containing "SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6" 8's 10#" with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing "SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6" 11's 10#" with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing "SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7" 9's 10#" with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

Vienna Beef is a more than 125-year-old company that's known for its Chicago-style franks. It also sells salami and other meat-derived products.

Metal is among the unintended materials that have made their way into what people eat, with plastic, pieces of golf balls and parasites among the entities prompting food recalls in recent years.