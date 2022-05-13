Video shows strangers jump out of their cars to help driver who lost control during a medical episode
Several strangers sprang into action when a driver lost control of her car on a busy road in Boyton Beach, Florida. The police department released video of the incident, showing several drivers get out of their vehicles and helping stop the car as it rolled into oncoming traffic.
"If you watch any video in your feed today, make it this one," the police department wrote on Facebook. The video starts with a woman getting out of her car and running down the road after a car that began careening into an intersection.
That woman noticed her co-worker had suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel. She ran down the road waving her arms, trying to get the attention of other drivers.
Several people who noticed her worked together to stop the car as it rolled forward. "One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger's side window," the police department wrote. "Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger's side door.
"The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrives," the department continued.
The police department said it was touched by the good Samaritans who were brave enough to help the driver. They put the video out in hopes of identifying the strangers and it quickly went viral.
"You all work fast!" the department wrote in an update to the post. "We have been put in touch with several of the Good Samaritans. We are coordinating everyone's schedules to get them together with the woman they rescued."
The department said they were going to honor the good Samaritans and reunite them with the woman they rescued.
In an email to CBS News, a representative for the department said they would be live-streaming an event with the eight honorees on Facebook Friday at 1 p.m.
