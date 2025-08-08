Video shows smoke filling plane cabin midflight after portable phone charger catches fire

Smoke started filling the cabin of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines plane after a portable phone charger caught fire midflight this week, video shows.

Passengers were seen covering their faces as a flight attendant holding a fire extinguisher walked down the aisle.

The flight Tuesday night took off from São Paulo, Brazil, en route to Amsterdam.

"Smoke was detected on board due to a burning power bank," the airline said in a statement. "The crew quickly extinguished the device, following established safety procedures."

The flight continued to Amsterdam and landed safely. No injuries were reported.

Power banks, or portable chargers, typically contain lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are permitted on planes, but not in checked luggage due the risk of them overheating.

A Delta flight last month had to make an emergency landing in Fort Myers, Florida, after a portable battery caught fire.

Data from the Federal Aviation Administration shared in December 2024 showed that lithium battery fires on U.S. flights rose 388% since 2015, occurring nearly twice a week. Lithium batteries are also used in laptops, tablets, cameras, watches and other personal electronic devices.

A survey of more than 800 flight attendants conducted by UL Standards & Engagement, a safety research organization, found that 87% are concerned about lithium battery risks on airplanes. The survey also found that one in four passengers admitted to packing lithium batteries in their checked bags.