Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz charged with weapons violation at Virginia airport

By Caitlin Yilek

Washington — Rep. Victoria Spartz, an Indiana Republican, has been charged with a weapons violation for an alleged incident that occurred at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. 

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority confirmed Spartz was charged on Friday. 

The Transportation Security Administration would not confirm Spartz's involvement, but said officers last week "detected a .380 caliber firearm during passenger security screening." The weapon "was unloaded and in the individual's carry-on bag," according to TSA. 

Spartz's office did not immediately reply to a CBS News request for comment.   

It is a misdemeanor offense to "possess or transport" guns in airport terminals in Virginia.

Spartz fended off eight Republican challengers to win her primary in May. First elected in 2020, she announced in 2023 she would not seek reelection before reversing her decision. 

Scott MacFarlane and Kathryn Krupnik contributed reporting.

