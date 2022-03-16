Watch CBS News

18-year-old charged with manslaughter after 4-year-old brother shoots self

An 18-year-old Coatesville, Pennsylvania man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old brother, reports CBS Philadelphia.

Police say the boy, Roman Aguilera-Ortiz, died after he picked up a loaded gun from a table in his brother's bedroom and the weapon fired. The brother, Victor Lara-Ortiz, has turned himself in, police said Wednesday.

Investigators say Lara-Ortiz had left their home earlier in the day, and his bedroom door was open, allowing the child to easily enter and find the semi-automatic Glock model 43x pistol.

Officials say another man, 31-year-old William Thomas, bought the gun when Lara-Ortiz was 17, and has been charged with illegally purchasing the gun for Lara-Ortiz, delivering weapons to a minor and attempting purchases of illegal firearms.

In a news release announcing the charges, Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan referred to Thomas as a "straw purchaser."

"Victor Lara-Ortiz's reckless and grossly negligent behavior led to the death of Roman Aguilera-Ortiz. William Thomas, a straw purchaser, illegally purchased and gave this gun to Lara-Ortiz, who was not legally permitted to own one," Ryan said in the news release.

Police say Thomas was actually barred from purchasing weapons due to a prior criminal conviction, but provided misleading information on his firearm application, allowing him to get the gun on Feb. 15 and provide it to Lara-Ortiz within a day.

Bail for Lara-Ortiz has been set at $100,000 and Thomas at $50,000. 

