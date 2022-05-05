Corrections official Vicky White was in phone contact with fugitive murder suspect Casey White in prison months before escape

An Alabama sheriff said Thursday that a jail official was in phone contact with a murder suspect in prison many months before helping him escape last week and that her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously said that Vicky White had visited Casey Cole White while he was serving time in Donaldson Prison, but on Thursday, Singleton said that was incorrect and that they were "in contact via phone."

Singleton previously said the communication indicates the two had some type of a relationship for possibly up to two years before the escape. The communication occurred after the inmate was transferred out of the county jail in 2020 because of a suspected escape attempt then and before his return to the jail in February for court proceedings in the ongoing murder case against him.

Additional photos of Casey Cole White and Vicky White released by authorities. The U.S. Marshals Service

A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, after the pair disappeared Friday. Singleton said the ongoing contact stretched back two years and that Vicky White's actions, such as selling her house recently and purchasing an apparent getaway car, indicated there was advance planning.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that they determined there was a "special relationship" between the two, but Singleton added that they have no evidence at this time that it was a "physical or sexual relationship." The two are not related despite sharing a common surname, authorities have said.

"The inmates that reported to us Saturday that they were in a relationship, their complaints were that he was getting special treatment. He was getting more food on his plate. He was getting all these little things that are insignificant on the outside but are a big deal to inmates," he said.

Last Friday morning, Vicky White, 56, told co-workers the 38-year-old inmate needed to go to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. She was escorting the inmate alone, which the sheriff said was a violation of department policy. That afternoon, when she was not answering the phone, authorities discovered the two were missing, and no such evaluation had been scheduled. Her patrol car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping center.

The sheriff said Vicky White had been talking about retiring for three or four months, and suddenly dropped in her paperwork recently. Singleton said authorities later discovered she had purchased a 2007 Ford Edge and parked it Thursday night in the same shopping center where she apparently abandoned the patrol car.

"There is no question that took some planning and some coordinating," he said. "My gut feeling is that it has been going on for a while."

He said authorities are hoping to locate the vehicle and determine the pair's direction of travel.

Authorities have said Casey White, who stands 6 feet, 9 inches, should be recognizable by his size. "Now, he is a master of disguise. He can change his appearance, but the one thing he can't change is the fact that he is 6-foot, 9-inches tall," the sheriff said.

The USMS has put together two example images to identify the height differentiation between Casey White and Vicky White in relation to each other as well as the vehicle they are believed to be driving. pic.twitter.com/AAzKrfU934 — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 4, 2022

Authorities warned that anyone seeing the pair should not approach them and instead call law enforcement.

Family members and colleagues said they are bewildered by the involvement of Vicky White, who had worked for the sheriff's office for 16 years, with the inmate who was already serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other crimes.

"I just can't picture Vicky running off with that man," her former mother-in-law, Frances White, said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

The sheriff said he was shocked by the actions of his former employee.

"Vicky White would have been one of the last people in the world I would have thought would have done something like this," Singleton said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that it is working to protect Casey White's ex-girlfriend. The service said in a statement that he threatened in 2015 to kill her and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.