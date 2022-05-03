Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship.

"Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and inmate Casey White," the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means."

The U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday that the pair were last seen on Friday in Rogersville, Alabama — about 30 minutes east of Lauderdale County — driving a "gold/copper" 2007 Ford Edge with unknown Alabama plates. In a new statement, the Marshals Service called Vicky White a "wanted fugitive," and offered a $5,000 reward for information about her whereabouts. There's already a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Casey Cole White.

The Marshals Service said Casey Cole White, 38, is 6'9", weighs approximately 330 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. The Service said Vicky White, 56, is 5'5", weighs approximately 145 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was also described as reportedly having a "waddling gait."

Photos of the vehicle the pair was last seen in. The U.S. Marshals Service

It's still not fully clear what led to Casey Cole White's escape from the detention center on Friday. Authorities previously said that Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections, told other officials on Friday morning that she was dropping Casey Cole White off at the courthouse for a mental health evaluation and then going to a doctor to seek medical treatment for herself. White had spent more than 15 years with the department, officials said, noting that Friday was supposed to be her last day of work before she retired.

Shortly after 11 a.m., someone found her patrol vehicle in a parking lot of a shopping center, officials said Friday. Officials realized at approximately 3:30 p.m. that day that they could not locate Vicky and that Casey had not been returned to custody.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters Friday night that there had not been a scheduled mental health evaluation. He also said her decision to take Casey alone to the courthouse was in violation of department policy which would have required at least two deputies to transport him.

Casey Cole White and Vicky White are seen in a photo combination. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, Singleton said surveillance footage showed that the patrol vehicle was seen at a red light about two blocks away from the shopping center parking lot just eight minutes after the pair left the detention center.

"There was not enough time for them even to attempt to come to the courthouse," he said.

Singleton said Monday that officials have issued a warrant for Vicky's arrest for "permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree." When asked whether he believes Vicky helped Casey escape, Singleton said: "We know she participated."

"Now whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate in the escape, not really sure — but we know for sure that she did participate," he added.

Singleton said he and other officials were stunned by what's transpired. "Those of us who work with Vicky White and have worked with her for years — this is not the Vicky White we know, by any stretch of the imagination," he said. "She has been an exemplary employee."

Additional photos of Casey Cole White and Vicky White released by authorities. The U.S. Marshals Service

Prior to his disappearance, Casey White had been held at the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting trial on capital murder charges. Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous, and urged residents to call 911 instead of confronting him if they see him.

Officials said the pair are not related despite having the same last name.