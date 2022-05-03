Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship.

"Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and inmate Casey White," the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means."

It's still not fully clear what led to 38-year-old Casey Cole White's escape from the detention center on Friday. Authorities previously said that 56-year-old Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections, told other officials on Friday morning that she was dropping Casey Cole White off at the courthouse for a mental health evaluation and then going to a doctor to seek medical treatment for herself. White had spent more than 15 years with the department, officials said, noting that Friday was supposed to be her last day of work before she retired.

Casey Cole White and Vicky White are seen in a photo combination. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

Shortly after 11 a.m., someone found her patrol vehicle in a parking lot of a shopping center, officials said Friday. Officials realized at approximately 3:30 p.m. that day that they could not locate Vicky and that Casey had not been returned to custody.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told reporters Friday night that there had not been a scheduled mental health evaluation. He also said her decision to take Casey alone to the courthouse was in violation of department policy which would have required at least two deputies to transport him.

On Monday, Singleton said surveillance footage showed that the patrol vehicle was seen at a red light about two blocks away from the shopping center parking lot just eight minutes after the pair left the detention center.

"There was not enough time for them even to attempt to come to the courthouse," he said.

When asked on Monday whether he believes Vicky helped Casey escape, Singleton said: "We know she participated."

"Now whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate in the escape, not really sure — but we know for sure that she did participate," he added.

Singleton said he and other officials were stunned by what's transpired. "Those of us who work with Vicky White and have worked with her for years — this is not the Vicky White we know, by any stretch of the imagination," he said. "She has been an exemplary employee."

The U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding Vicky and capturing Casey. On Monday, officials issued a warrant for Vicky's arrest for " permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree."

Prior to his disappearance, Casey White had been held at the Lauderdale County Jail in awaiting trial on capital murder charges. Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous, and urged residents to call 911 instead of confronting him if they see him.

Officials previously said the pair were not related despite having the same last name.