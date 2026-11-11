What stores are open and closed for Veterans Day 2026? Here's what to know for today's holiday

Veterans Day, observed annually on November 11, honors Americans who have served in the U.S. military. Formerly known as "Armistice Day," the holiday was celebrated nationally for the first time in 1919 at the direction of former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. Congress officially recognized it as a federal holiday in 1926.

This year, Veterans Day falls on a Wednesday. Read on to see which businesses are operating and some of the deals they are offering veterans and active military members to thank them for their service.

What stores are open on Veterans Day?

Most major grocery chains are open, including Aldi, Food Lion, Publix, Stop & Shop, Trader Joe's, Wegmans and Whole Foods.

Walgreens confirmed that it will welcome customers on Wednesday. CVS locations will be open, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours, a spokesperson said.

Other retailers are also generally open on Veterans Day, although it's a good idea to check your local retailer's hours ahead of time.

Is Costco open?

The big-box store will be open for Veterans Day, according to its holiday schedule.

Is Target open?

Target stores will be open on Wednesday during regular business hours, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Is Walmart open?

Walmart stores will operate during their regular hours on Veterans Day, according to a company spokesperson.

Are banks open or closed today?

Major banks such as Bank of America, Chase and TD Bank are closed on Wednesday, as Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed by the Federal Reserve.

Americans can still visit ATMs and check online account activity. However, the holiday may affect the time it takes to process certain transactions, Bank of America says on its website.

Is the post office open or closed on Veterans Day?

All post office locations will be closed, and mail will not be delivered on Wednesday due to the federal holiday. Mailing and retail services will resume on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the USPS.

Is the stock market open?

The U.S. stock market will be open, with Veterans Day not among the holidays observed by the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. The next time markets will be closed is on Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Veterans Day deals at retailers, grocery stores and restaurants

Here are a few discounts and freebies retailers are offering on Tuesday to veterans and active service members. Be prepared to show your military identification.

Applebee's: Complimentary full-size entree for active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members

Complimentary full-size entree for active-duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members Chili's: Free meal for veterans and active military members

Free meal for veterans and active military members Chipotle: Free chips with either guacamole, queso blanco or salsa, available with a $5 purchase

Free chips with either guacamole, queso blanco or salsa, available with a $5 purchase Dave and Buster's: All-day "unlimited game play" and/or one free dessert item with the purchase of a qualifying entree

All-day "unlimited game play" and/or one free dessert item with the purchase of a qualifying entree IHOP: Free breakfast meal that includes two buttermilk pancakes topped with fruit and whipped cream, eggs, hash browns, and either bacon or pork sausage links

Free breakfast meal that includes two buttermilk pancakes topped with fruit and whipped cream, eggs, hash browns, and either bacon or pork sausage links Food Lion: 10% off at grocery stores for active-duty military personnel and veterans

10% off at grocery stores for active-duty military personnel and veterans Publix: 10% discount for veterans, active military and their families

10% discount for veterans, active military and their families Shake Shack: Free ShackBurger for active-duty military personnel and veterans



Free ShackBurger for active-duty military personnel and veterans Starbucks: Free hot or iced coffee for veterans, military spouses and active military members. Orders must be placed at in-person locations or drive-thrus.

Free hot or iced coffee for veterans, military spouses and active military members. Orders must be placed at in-person locations or drive-thrus. Wendy's: A free quarter-pound cheeseburger (Dave's Single) for veterans and active-duty military

More deals can be found on the American Legion's website.