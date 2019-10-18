Verizon outage hits customers across the U.S.

Verizon customers across the U.S. reported outages, with most of the problems concentrated in the Midwest and Northeast, according to outage site Downdetector. Verizon said Friday it had identified and fixed the issue.

Verizon spokesman David Weissman said customers who are still experiencing problems should restart their phones.

"Some customers, primarily in parts of the Midwest, experienced interruptions in 4G LTE services yesterday," Weissman said. "Our engineers were able to identify and fix the issue. Service has been restored."

Major #Verizon outage right now. Anyone know what's going on? pic.twitter.com/dzFrpFcyRP — Beth Carpenter | TDS Weather (@B_Carp01) October 17, 2019

However, Verizon customers in locations such as Montana and Pennsylvania reported problems with their connections on Friday morning via social media and Downdetector.

"Still not able to make or receive calls in Lewis Run, PA. This is extremely frustrating!" one user wrote at Downdetector on Friday morning.