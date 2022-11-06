5 killed in fiery freeway crash north of Los Angeles, police say

Five people were killed in a fiery wreck on a coastal freeway north of the Los Angeles area early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) at about 4:30 a.m. just north of Point Mugu in Ventura County, California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported.

One of the vehicles was believed to have crossed the center divider and slammed head-on into the other vehicle, according to CHP. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

One vehicle was carrying four people, and the other had one occupant, CHP said. All five died. No names were immediately released.

The cause remains under investigation.

"At that hour in the morning, there's generally little to no traffic out here in this portion of PCH," CHP Sgt. John Larson told reporters. "There was no significant weather issues. Clearly, one of the drivers was an errant driver that crossed over and hit the other one."

As of early Sunday afternoon, the PCH remained shut down in both directions in the area of the crash, CHP said.

Point Mugu is located about 50 miles west of L.A.