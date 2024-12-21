Multiple people hurt after driver plows through Texas mall; suspect shot, killed by police

A truck driver drove through a mall in Killeen, Texas, Saturday night, striking several people and injuring at least five, authorities said. The suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The situation unfolded at around 5 p.m. local time when an officer called in a suspected drunken driver, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko told reporters in a briefing Saturday evening. Killeen is located about about an hour north of Austin.

A Texas DPS trooper located the vehicle and followed it off of the highway and into the parking lot of the Killeen Mall. The truck then drove through the front glass doors of a JCPenny and continued inside, striking several people, Washko said.

"The trooper and the Killeen police officer continued on foot after this vehicle, which was driving through the store actively running people over. He traveled several hundred yards," Washko said.

The suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement, Washko said, disclosing that officers from five different agencies, including Texas DPS and the Killeen Police Department, "engaged in gunfire to eliminate this threat."

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

At least five people, ranging in age from 6 to 75, were hurt, Washko said. Their conditions were not confirmed. Four were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, and one person self-transported.

Washko said that the vehicle was still inside the mall as of Saturday night. He said that the area was secure, but urged the public to stay away. He added that initial reports of a possible active shooter were false.

Texas DPS will lead the investigation into the incident, the agency said. The Texas Rangers Division, which is part of Texas DPS, will also be involved.