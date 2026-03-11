Vehicle crashes into barricade near White House, Secret Service investigating

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barricade near the White House early Wednesday, according to the federal agency and police in Washington, D.C.

The driver of the car was detained by Secret Service agents and is being questioned, said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the agency. He told CBS News in a statement that officers with the Secret Service's uniformed division were "looking into a suspicious vehicle."

"Various entrances and the streets are temporarily closed as teams conduct their work," Guglielmi said. "We will provide additional information once we get updated from officers later this morning."

No injuries have been reported in connection with the collision, said a spokesperson for the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, which is assisting the Secret Service in its investigation. The police spokesperson said the crash happened along a section of the intersection at Connecticut and H Streets.

Streets north of the White House were shut down, with police tape, police cars, Secret Service officers, Metropolitan police officers and National Guard Members blocking them off.