Vaughn, O'Leary Lead BoSox To Win

Mo Vaughn couldn't say how many games the Boston Red Sox have played. Darren Lewis knows why.

"When I played for San Francisco (in 1993) we won 103 games and still went home," Lewis said. "That's a perfect illustration of why you never look ahead."

Vaughn and Troy O'Leary each drove in three runs Wednesday, leading the Red Sox to a 12-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The victory was the 400th for Boston manager Jimy Williams, who is in his second season with the Red Sox and also managed Toronto for three years. The milestone came as a surprise to Williams.

"I didn't know. We're just trying to win a game," he said.

The White Sox lost for the seventh time in 11 games.

"It's part of the development process," Chicago manager Jerry Manuel said. "We knew it would be tough and painful."

Vaughn had three hits, including a two-run homer in the third and an RBI single in the fifth for Boston, which won its sixth game in its last seven. O'Leary had two hits.

"I think this team takes things day by day," Vaughn said. "I can't tell you how many games we've played or what our record is."

For the record, the Red Sox are 41-27.

"Everything's coming together," Lewis said. "But to be honest, it's been that way since spring training."

Tom Gordon recorded his 20th save, pitching the final 1 2-3 innings, which was another surprise. Gordon is so new to the closer role that he didn't know he had qualified for a save. It was his first save since May 30 and his first save opportunity this month.

"In the eighth, I thought I had one," said Gordon, who came on with the Red Sox leading 6-5. "But then we scored six runs in the ninth and I thought I was done. Every one means the same. Hopefully, I can get 20 more."

Williams did keep track of the outs. Of the Red Sox's 12 runs, all but two were scored with two outs.

"A two-out base hit with guys in scoring position, that's how you win ballgames," Williams said. "The score doesn't indicate how close that game was."

Tim Wakefield (8-3) joined teammate Pedro Martinez as an eight-game winner. The knuckleballer gave up three hits, walked four and hit one batter over six innings, striking out seven.

Scott Eyre (1-7) took the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks over 4 2-3 innings.

"We have to keep plugging away," Manuel said. "We have to be aggressive and manufacture runs. Our pitching has to get better. I'm concerned with the product we have here. I have to perfect it and make it work. I believe we can turn it around."

Garciaparra's RBI single put Boston ahead 1-0 in the first inning.

Chicago took a 3-1 lead in the second when Mike Camerodoubled home two runs as his drive sent Lewis crashing through the gate to the bullpen.

"I started laughing," Lewis said. "It's probably a good thing the fence was open."

Vaughn tied it in the third with his 20th home run, a two-out 411-foot shot to straightaway center, scoring Garciaparra, who had walked.

Then Vaughn's RBI single put Boston in front. Jim Leyritz added a sacrifice fly and O'Leary had an RBI single in the fifth, chasing Eyre.

With two out in the Chicago sixth, Albert Belle singled and Robin Ventura walked. Magglio Ordonez doubled, scoring Belle, and Ventura scored on Wakefield's throwing error on a pickoff attempt of Ordonez at second.

The Red Sox scored six runs in the ninth on Garciaparra's RBI single, a two-run double by O'Leary and a three-run homer by Damon Buford.

Notes: Vaughn moved into a tie for seventh on Boston's home run list with Rico Petrocelli at 210. ... Vaughn's homer was the 18th given up by Eyre this year, tying New York's David Wells for second most allowed in the American League. ... White Sox first baseman Wil Cordero did not start because of flu-like symptoms that forced him out of Tuesday's game. His status is day-to-day.

