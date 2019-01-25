Ketchup "caviar" and other Valentine's Day's promotions
Nothing says "I love you" like ketchup. But if that doesn't make your heart flutter, know that this variety of Heinz's signature sauce comes shaped like caviar.
The food company is releasing a limited batch of what it calls these "little pearls of ketchup" as part of a Valentine's Day-themed sweepstakes. People can vie for one of 150 jars of the concoction by tweeting #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps.
If ketchup doesn't light your romantic flame, then perhaps consider a "conversation doughnut" from Krispy Kreme. The company is looking to fill the confectionery void now that Necco, the maker of V-Day favorite "conversation hearts," is bankrupt. Couples can send sweet messages to their sweets on doughnuts topped with icing, which come in four flavors: Cake Batter, Strawberries and Kreme, Raspberry-Filled and Chocolate Kreme-Filled.
While it's easy to turn a curdled heart to such marketing stunts, holiday promotions can bring in customers, experts say. Even "non-celebrators are still targets for the limited-edition treats," said Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation. "They might not be celebrating the holiday, but they still might want to buy something and Instagram it."
Consumers spend upwards of nearly $20 billion on flowers, candy and other items for Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Federation.
Other edible novelties being rolled out this Valentine's Day:
- Sugarfina released two new boozy treats for their 2019 Valentine's Day Collection. "Cheers To Us" Champagne Bears are made with actual Dom Pérignon vintage champagne. And "Love You A Bunch" Rosé Roses.
- Godiva launched a cupcake-inspired gift box with chocolate cups filled with chocolate mousse. Flavors: White Strawberry, Dark Chocolate Mousse, Milk Coffee and Caramel, and Dark Matcha Tea.
- Cold Stone Creamery released two new flavors: Chocolate Cupcake Ice Cream, which tastes like a chocolate ganache cupcake, and Cupcakes Make the Cake, which features red velvet cake wrapped in fudge ganache.