Ketchup "caviar" and other Valentine's Day's promotions

Nothing says "I love you" like ketchup. But if that doesn't make your heart flutter, know that this variety of Heinz's signature sauce comes shaped like caviar.

The food company is releasing a limited batch of what it calls these "little pearls of ketchup" as part of a Valentine's Day-themed sweepstakes. People can vie for one of 150 jars of the concoction by tweeting #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps.

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019

If ketchup doesn't light your romantic flame, then perhaps consider a "conversation doughnut" from Krispy Kreme. The company is looking to fill the confectionery void now that Necco, the maker of V-Day favorite "conversation hearts," is bankrupt. Couples can send sweet messages to their sweets on doughnuts topped with icing, which come in four flavors: Cake Batter, Strawberries and Kreme, Raspberry-Filled and Chocolate Kreme-Filled.

While it's easy to turn a curdled heart to such marketing stunts, holiday promotions can bring in customers, experts say. Even "non-celebrators are still targets for the limited-edition treats," said Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation. "They might not be celebrating the holiday, but they still might want to buy something and Instagram it."

The sweet and sour history of ketchup

Consumers spend upwards of nearly $20 billion on flowers, candy and other items for Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

Other edible novelties being rolled out this Valentine's Day: