19-year-old solves six Rubik's Cubes underwater in single breath

An 18-year-old Georgian student on Friday attempted to break the Guinness World Record for solving six Rubik's Cubes underwater in one breath, Reuters news agency reports. Vako Marchelashvili was underwater for one minute and 44 seconds on Friday at the Gino Paradise water park in Tbilisi.

Officials with the Georgian Records Federation observed the event and presented him with a diploma that confirmed his record-setting feat. The evidence will now be sent to Guinness World Records headquarters for verification.

To prepare for the event, the teen said he trained several hours a day for six months. "I trained a lot planning to break a record — and to ensure my safety, because even a small mistake could be dangerous and life-altering," he said following the event, Reuters reports.

"I think my result will stay as a record for a long time," he added. "I hope to break many other records."

On August 1 2014, Anthony Brooks solved five Rubik's Cubes in a single breath, setting the current record at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey.