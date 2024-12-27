After a Utah man accidentally triggered an avalanche, he rescued his trapped brother

After a Utah man accidentally triggered an avalanche while riding a snowmobile on Christmas Eve, he was able to rescue his brother and return to safety.

The unidentified pair of brothers and their father were snowmobiling in the Steep Hollow area of the Logan Canyon, a series of hiking trails in Cache County, Utah. The younger brother was riding across a slope when he triggered the avalanche, the Utah Avalanche Center said in a news release.

The younger brother saw the snow ripple below and around his sled and was able to ride off the avalanche, but watched as it "swept up and carried his older brother," who had not been on his snowmobile at the time of the incident, the UAC said. The avalanche carried the older brother and his snowmobile about 100 yards and through a group of trees, partially burying the machine and completely burying the older brother.

The brothers' father was stuck below the avalanche, but climbed up to try to search for his sons. He was hampered by snow that "was deep and completely unsupportable," and became trapped up to his waist.

The site of the avalanche. Utah Avalanche Center

The younger brother was able to get close enough to where his older brother was trapped to see "a couple of fingers" sticking out of the snow. The younger brother was able to dig him out of the drifts.

The two brothers doubled up on one snowmobile and rode out of the area. Their father was able to get out of the snow and ride out as well.

The older brother broke a leg in the incident, according to the UAC. The center said that on Dec. 26, its staff went to the scene of the accident and recovered the older brother's "bent-up and broken snowmobile" and the airbag had deployed when he was caught in the avalanche.

"The damage to the sled, the airbag, and the rider was caused by all being dragged violently through a group of trees by the avalanche," the UAC said.

The remains of the snowmobile and airbag after the avalanche. Utah Avalanche Center

The UAC warned that similar avalanche conditions "are widespread in the area and that the danger will be rising across the mountains of Northern Utah and Southeast Idaho as we head into the weekend."

Avalanches can occur on any steep slope, given the right conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Warning signs include cracks forming in the snow around a person's feet or skis, a feeling of hollow ground, a "whumping" sound while walking, or surface patterns made by strong winds. Heavy snowfall or rain, or significant warming in recent days, could also be a warning sign for an avalanche, according to the NWS.

To stay safe in case of an avalanche, the NWS recommends following advisories from regional avalanche centers, who will have up-to-date local information. Those going out in the snow should bring a transceiver so they can be found if they are buried in the snow, a shovel so they can help dig if someone is trapped, and a probe that can help locate someone covered by snow.