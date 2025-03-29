U.S. warns of possible attacks in Syria during the Eid holiday

The U.S. warned of an increased possibility of attacks in Syria during the Eid el-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Eid could begin in Syria on Sunday depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Syrian authorities said they have detained several militant cells over the past weeks that were allegedly planning to carry out attacks in parts of the country.

Since insurgent groups led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) removed President Bashar Assad from power in early December, the security situation has remained tense. Thousands of civilians have been displaced by attacks after Assad was removed from power. Many are preparing to celebrate Eid in tent camps.

Children living in tent camps play on the street as thousands of civilians, who were displaced due to the attacks of the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime and its supporters, are welcoming Eid al-Fitr away from their homes due to financial difficulties despite the fall of the regime in Idlib, Syria on March 27, 2025. Izettin Kasim/Anadolu via Getty Images

The U.S. State Department said in a travel warning that possible attacks could target embassies, international organizations and Syrian public institutions in the capital, Damascus.

The Islamic State group, which was largely defeated in Syria in 2019, still has sleeper cells that have claimed responsibility for attacks, mainly in the northeast, which is controlled by U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters.